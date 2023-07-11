Joseph C. Johnson, 20, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 7 at Maine Medical Center with his mother by his side.

Joseph “JoJo” was born Aug. 20, 2002 to Angela (Olson) Barstow, of Nobleboro, and James Johnson, of Bristol.

Joseph was raised in Waldoboro where he attended local schools.

Joseph enjoyed fishing and hunting, no matter the time of year. Rain or shine, you could find him in a tree stand, on the side of a lake, or in the middle of the pond on a sheet of ice.

The greatest gift in his life was his beautiful daughter, Lacey Rae. Jo loved being a father and when he talked about her, his smile would light up the room. Nothing made him prouder than his baby girl.

Jo was known as the “life of the party.” His carefree attitude and his contagious smile could get him anything he wanted with anyone of his many friends or family members.

He had a love for country music and you could always count on him singing to every song that came on the radio. His one of a kind voice could not be missed; you would know it was him even if you couldn’t see who it was singing.

He lived by the saying, “I ain’t here for a long time, I’m here for a good time,” and sadly that was true.

Jo was predeceased by both of his fathers, James Johnson and Ryan Griffin; and paternal grandfather, Carly Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter, Lacey Rae Johnson, of Bremen; mother, Angela Barstow and husband, Jamie Barstow; and sisters, Isabelle Johnson and Madeline Griffin, all of Waldoboro; grandparents, Larry and MaryAnn Olson, of Waldoboro, Laurie Hilton, of Damariscotta, Debbie Johnson, of Bristol, and Jeff Hilton, of Nobleboro; aunts, Rebecca Sabien, Jessica Little, and Jackie Johnson; uncles, Mason Hilton, Jay Olson, and Eric McClintick; the mother of his daughter, Katie Corbett; and so many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on July 23 from 2-4 p.m. at the North Nobleboro Community Center.

