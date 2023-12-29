Joseph Cirigliano

On Dec. 18, 2023, Joseph J. Cirigliano, of Nobleboro, finished his life on Earth. He passed away as his wife Carol and his two daughters were at his bedside.

Joe was born in 1942 in Jersey City and raised in West New York, N.J. After high school, he graduated from Eureka College, Ill. where he became a proud member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He earned his master’s degree at ISU and soon after worked for, and retired from, Eastern Suffolk BOCES, N.Y. as a school psychologist. He and his first wife, Jean Wyman, lived and raised their two daughters in Hampton Bays, N.Y.

In 1995, Joe reunited with, and married his high school sweetheart, Carol. In 2004 they moved to Maine. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. He volunteered in the community helping (behind the scenes) for nine years in the Hearts Ever Young performances.

For 18 years Joe was a member of the Damariscotta/Newcastle Lions Club. He gave unwavering support for the club in serving twice as club president and giving of himself in dozens of club projects to help the poor, the blind, the disabled, and many more. Not only was he generous with his time, but also his energy, and wallet. He earned numerous awards including the international Melvin Jones Fellowship Award (named for the founder of Lions) for outstanding individuals. Joe lived the Lions motto, “We Serve.”

Reading and fishing were always his favorite pastimes, but he also enjoyed tinkering in his workshop, inventing recipes with leftovers, tending a garden, photographing wildlife, feeding the birds, and cheering the NY Jets … all with a black lab named Salty, at his side.

He was a simple family man who valued peace and harmony around him. To many he will be remembered as a good and loyal friend, and especially for his dry sense of humor, quick wit, and practical jokes.

Joe has gone on ahead of his wife, Carol (Quercia/McKeown); daughters, Carin (Frank Blackstone) and Jessica; and granddaughters, Samantha, Francesca, and Danielle; plus stepchildren, Craig, Kerry (Toby DiCesare), Erik; and step granddaughters, Sydney, Taylor, Riley, Emersyn, and Madison; as well as numerous extended family members.

Funeral services, mass, and interment took place in Mattituck, N.Y. this past Dec. 23.

Anyone wishing to express their sympathy is invited to make donations to: Damariscotta/Newcastle Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 315, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

