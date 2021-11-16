Joseph E. Packard, 81, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side Nov. 10, 2021. He was born Sept. 3, 1940, to Raymond and Alice Wadlin Packard at the family farm in Monroe.

When he was 11, the family moved to Washington where he attended the Hodge School. He graduated from Union High School, Class of 1958.

On June 27, 1959, he married Nancy M. Lewis of Waldoboro. They made their home and raised their three children in Union. In 1991, Joe and Nancy built a new home and moved to North Waldoboro.

Throughout his life he enjoyed, hunting, fishing, gardening, and talking about the good old days.

He worked as a carpenter and was a member of the Union Masonic Lodge No. 31.

Joe was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Nancy; daughter, Kathy Hastings; sister, Lucille Brown; brothers, Bill Packard and Jimmy Packard; brother-in-law, Ernie Boudreau; and nephews Randy, Raymond, and Doug.

He is survived by his son, Nathan Packard and partner, Jan Costigan; daughter, Marie and husband Wayne Chadwick; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Natalie Boudreau; son-in-law, Paul Hastings; brother-in-law, Ricky Lewis; brothers’ wives, Bonnie Packard and Priscilla Packard; nieces, Linda, Cindi, Laurie, and Kali; and nephews, Richard and Chris.

At Joe’s request there will be no services. The family will remember him privately.

Donations may be made in his name to Union Masonic Lodge No. 31, 149 Sennebec Road, Union, ME 04862.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

