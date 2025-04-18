Joseph J. Bent III, 65, of Nobleboro, slipped peacefully and quietly out the back door of life in the early hours of April 15, 2025.

Joe was born in Bath, to Joseph J. Bent Jr. and Carol Greenleaf Bent, on Feb. 23, 1960. Shortly after the family moved to Carol’s hometown of Nobleboro, Joe’s life was drastically changed after his father was killed in a tragic automobile accident.

He was a graduate of Lincoln Academy and the School of Hard Knocks.

Joe was truly born in the wrong century. A lover of all things antique, he turned his passion into a successful antique sale and appraisal business after a necessary occupation as a machinist.

Joe was a fountain of knowledge and wisdom and well respected in his field as well as in his little neighborhood in Nobleboro. They fondly called him “The Mayor.”

At the time of his passing, Joe was serving as the President of the Maine Antique Dealers Association and previously held many positions on the board over the years. He was committed to the preservation and appreciation of history and the objects that represented it.

A chance meeting on a summer day over 25 years ago brought Christine into his life. She could not have found a better match! Together they shared love, laughter, and countless treasure hunts. She and their cat Bubba will miss him terribly!

Joe was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Mark Bent; and his daughter, Jennifer Bent.

He is survived by his partner, Christine Colwell; daughter, Katrina and her children, Jaykob and Se’Renity; Jennifer’s children, Sheamus, Trinity, and Cage; and most beloved friend and confidant, Josh Farrin.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date. He will be interred at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Newcastle. In memory of Joe, please consider a donation to either the Maine Antique Dealers Association or Midcoast Humane.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

