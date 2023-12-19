Joseph J. Cirigliano, 81, of Nobleboro, passed away on the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2023, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, after a short illness.

A service will be held in New York, and he will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue, N.Y. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

