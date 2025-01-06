Joseph McEntee, 92, of Warminster, Pa. and Newcastle, died on Jan. 2, 2025.

He is survived by numerous cousins. Joe attended St. Joe’s Prep and was awarded a scholarship to Drexel University, graduating with honors. He served in the U.S. Navy and later worked for the Philadelphia National Bank while pursuing an MBA in Finance from UPenn’s Wharton School.

Joe worked in numerous senior management positions and later attended the Restaurant School in Philadelphia and received an associate’s degree in culinary management.

He relocated to Newcastle to purchase an 1830’s sea-captain’s home converting it to a bed and breakfast. During retirement he divided his days between Maine and Pennsylvania.

Relatives and friends are invited to Joe’s viewing on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 from 10-11 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon.

Online condolences can be made at philadelphiafuneralcare.com.

