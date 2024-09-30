On Sept. 24, Joseph N. Barth, of Alna, a builder, poet, author, musician, and dog whisperer, passed away peacefully at his home after 24 years with Parkinson’s disease. He was born April 28, 1948 in Miami, Fla., the son of the Rev. Joseph Barth Sr. and Ramona (Sawyer) Barth.

After moving to Boston, he attended Dexter School and Belmont Hill, but every summer was spent on an old farm in Alna, which became the backdrop for the rest of his life. Themes of connection, sense of place, endurance, simplicity and the why of things permeated his life’s work, no matter the medium. After graduating from Goddard College, he returned to Maine as a carpenter, his reach and curiosity leading him to design and build many custom homes, cabinetry, fine furniture, singular art pieces, canoes, and a kayak. His woodworking was perfect choreography, movements in tune, and seamlessly joined by years of experience. Drawn to his strong, quiet presence, skill, and intellect, people waited in line to have him build their home.

When he wasn’t woodworking, he was on the ocean paddling or outdoors engaging with nature. Indoors he was a compulsive writer, who was both published and who self-published essays, short stories, and a book of poetry. He also self-produced four CDs of original songs and was a founding member of Wild Mountain Thyme, a popular band in the ‘80s.

Joe was a devoted volunteer at animal shelters. He penned essays about the dogs he befriended and attached the stories to their cages. This resulted in many adoptions and lasting friendships with owners and dogs alike. His own adopted dogs marked the chapters of his life, and their mutual devotion was magical. Joe’s warmth, wisdom, and generous spirit will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Doreen Conboy; brothers, Nicholas and wife, Sandra, and Ben and wife, Angelica; sister, Vanessa Barth; six nieces; and sister-in-law, Barbara Bauman, wife of brother, Roland Barth, who predeceased him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Joe’s name may be made to Fund to Support Historic Alna (FSHA) (historicalna.org), c/o Alna Town Office, 1574 Alna Road, Alna, ME 04535; Midcoast Conservancy (midcoastconservancy.org), P.O. Box 439, Edgecomb, ME 04556; or Kennebec Valley Humane Society (pethavenlane.org/memorial-gifts), 168 Leighton Road, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

