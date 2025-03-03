Joseph P. Paterak, 63, of Sturbridge Mass., passed away, succumbing to cancer and its complications on Feb. 9, 2025 at Rose Monahan Hospice House in Worcester, Mass.

Joe was the fifth of six children. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley Paterak and Bernice “Bunny” (Turcotte) Paterak. Growing up in Shrewsbury, Joe began attracting people into to his magnetic orbit, most becoming lifelong friends. He began his career early at Worcester Gear Works, learning on the job to be a machinist, following in the footsteps of his older brothers and father. Joe’s career was built over a span of years from 1986 to his retirement in 2023 with Aaron Environmental in Plantsville, Conn. During his time there, he established long-term relationships, numerous friendships with coworkers, the original owners of the business, and his clients throughout New England.

Joe was best known for being a warm, conversational, energetic, and charismatic person to all that encountered him, and he loved to laugh. For over 55 years a camp in Jefferson has been the hub of the family. In 1969-1970 Joe’s dad, along with relatives and friends, literally raised the roof of a small log cabin on the shores of Dyer Long Pond. It was there that Joe’s curiosity and predilection for being in nature was most at home. This home away from home is where the strong family ties and time spent with his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and a cousin who had a place across the lake, were all nurtured with adventures, fishing trips, swimming, sailing, card games, and more.

His inquisitiveness and talkativeness was infectious. Outside of work Joe had a multitude of interests; most notably he was an avid mechanic and loved to grow things. In his youth his interests were photography, motorcycles, cars, hiking/biking, and being with friends and family. He had a bit of wanderlust as long as wheels or a motorboat were part of the equation. He regularly fixed, built, or renovated most everything in his world. Later in life he turned to mountain biking, kayaking, walking, and turning wooden bowls. He had retired the last summer, bought a new kayak, and started to make some furniture, such as his river table.

Joe was beloved by countless friends and will be immensely missed by many. Among his best friends were his sisters and brothers. He leaves behind five siblings; Elaine Sellig and husband, John, of West Springfield, Richard Paterak, of Caledon East, Ontario, Canada, John Paterak, of Spencer, Mass., Judy Maloney and husband, Michael, of Hillsborough, N.C., Jeanne Paterak and husband, Keith Fitzgerald, of Portland. Joe’s closest cousin, six nieces, and three nephews all loved the fun and laughs he brought to every occasion and adventure, all spending meaningful time with him over decades. He will be missed by all.

The family is especially grateful to his sister, Judy and her husband, Mike, for their companionship and care of Joe over this past 14 months when he lost his independence to a major stroke following a surgery related to his cancer. This past year the adage “It is not how you count the days, but how you make the days count” came to life with some laughter, and joy, along the way.

Joe’s family is grateful to his longtime friend and companion, Noreen Mahan, for spending time with Joe last summer in Maine. A familiar comfort that was most welcome and appreciated.

There will be a celebration of life in the springtime. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to Hidden Valley Nature Center at Midcoast Conservancy, P.O. Box 439, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

