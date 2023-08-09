Joseph William Griffin, age 89, passed away on the morning of July 26, 2023 at his home in Damariscotta. Born in Damariscotta on Jan. 19, 1934, he was the youngest son of Martha (Tucker) and Ralph Griffin.

After attending local schools, he graduated from Hebron Academy and Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. He later attended the University of Maine, enlisted in the U.S. Army, and after his discharge, graduated from Sewanee College in Sewanee, Tenn. In 1965 he graduated from Tufts Dental School and returned to Damariscotta to start a dental practice.

In Damariscotta, he was president of the Rotary Club, a member of the Mid-Coast Dental Society, and the New England Dental Society. In 2002 he received his master’s degree in public health from Harvard University, and was an instructor at the Harvard School of Dentistry. He was also a member of the Boothbay Yacht Club, the Friendship Sloop Society, and the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company.

He is survived by his wife, Lissette; his children, Marshall, Matthew, Joshua, and Martha; two grandchildren, Trevor and Maverick; and a cousin, Joanne Bailey Anderson Campbell.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held from 2-4 p.m., with a sharing of words at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the 1812 Farm, in Bristol. He will be laid to rest privately with his parents in the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stepping Stones Housing, P.O. Box 21, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

