A memorial service for Joshua David Libby, 45, who passed away in Boston on Oct. 28, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle. Those who are unvaccinated must wear masks inside St. Andrew’s Church, and per current CDC guidelines, masks are recommended for everyone attending settings indoors. A reception will follow the service at the Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josh’s name to National Cued Speech Association, 3603 Quentin Road, Brooklyn, NY 11234 to support Cue Camps and/or the Deaf Children’s Literacy Project.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

