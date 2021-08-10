Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Joshua David Libby Service Announcement

at

A memorial service for Joshua David Libby, 45, who passed away in Boston on Oct. 28, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle. Those who are unvaccinated must wear masks inside St. Andrew’s Church, and per current CDC guidelines, masks are recommended for everyone attending settings indoors. A reception will follow the service at the Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josh’s name to National Cued Speech Association, 3603 Quentin Road, Brooklyn, NY 11234 to support Cue Camps and/or the Deaf Children’s Literacy Project.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^