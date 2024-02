In honor of Joshua Richard Harnett, who passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2023, we will be hosting a celebration of his life. Please feel free to join us on Feb. 24, 2024 from 1-4 p.m., at Grace, 15 Chestnut St., in Portland.

We welcome you to share your memories of Josh as we say goodbye and cherish the time, the laughs, and the love we had together.

