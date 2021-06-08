Joy Levesque, 71, of Nobleboro, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, June 2, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a brief illness. She was born on June 14, 1949 in Lowell, Mass., a daughter of the late Clark and Susan (Knight) Craig.

Joy loved to cook, garden, and socialize with family and friends. Although she was not an avid hunter, she loved to participate in moose hunts with anyone who was lucky enough to receive a moose hunting permit. She was always willing to try a new adventure that she had never done before, such as fishing for stripers on the Damariscotta River.

Joy is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Walter Levesque, of Nobleboro, whom she married on Sept. 11, 1971; her son, Kurtis Levesque, of Nobleboro; a sister, Jacqueline Roche, of Merrimack, N.H.; a brother, Clark Craig, of Antrim, N.H.; a sister-in-law, Anette Fitzpatrick, of Westwood, Mass.; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be announced at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Bennington, N.H.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Joy’s memory to the Bennington Historical Society, P.O. Box 50, Bennington, NH 03442.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed at stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

