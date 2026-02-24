Joy Reynolds Hixon, 92, of Brunswick, formerly of Round Pond, passed away on Feb. 13, 2026.

Born on Oct. 15, 1933 and raised in Wellesley, Mass., Joy was the daughter of Emily Cozzens (Piper) and Philip Keep Reynolds II. She attended Lasell Junior College and began her family with her first husband, Winslow C Pierce, with whom she had three daughters. In 1988, she married John A. Hixon.

Joy truly lived up to her name, always carrying a sparkle in her eye, a pep in her step, and a keen sense of humor. She was passionate about gardening and had an extraordinary talent for creating beautiful landscapes. Antiquing and decorating were among her favorite hobbies, and she was known for her bright spirit and exceptional social skills.

A devoted animal lover, Joy had a special fondness for Maine coon cats, especially Shadow, Sherman, and Oliver. She was also a gourmet cook, famous for her delicious specialties – her sponge cake was unmatched.

Joy enjoyed tennis, boating, and daily walks, embracing each day with enthusiasm and grace.

She is survived by her children, Holly Pierce, Wendy Pierce, and Laurie Pierce; her son-in-law, Brian Himmelman; her brother, Philip Reynolds III and his wife, Beverley; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be forever loved and remembered.

A private family celebration of life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Refugee League of Greater Portland, arlgp.org; or the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, mainegardens.org.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

