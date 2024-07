A celebration of life for Joyce A. Sirois, who passed away on June 30, 2024, will now be held at the Boothbay Playhouse, 275 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay, on Thursday, Aug. 1, at noon.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For a full obituary, visit Joyce’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

