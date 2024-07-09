Joyce A. Sirois, 85, of East Boothbay, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2024, with her children by her side. She left this world to join her husband of 45 years, Henry A. Sirois, who she married on this same day 62 years ago.

Joyce was born on Dec. 23, 1938, to Edward and Isabelle C. Beaulieu in Cambridge, Mass. She was the eldest sister to two siblings, Judith Kelly, of Westport, Mass. and Edward Beaulieu, of Tewksbury, Mass., whom she loved dearly. After graduating high school in 1956, Joyce went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Simmons College in 1960 and her Master of Education degree at Harvard University in 1989.

Her family spent summers on Sebago Lake and after college she worked at the Poland Spring Resort where she met her husband, Henry “Joe” Sirois. They married on June 30, 1962. As a young couple, they would spend summers on Knickerbocker Lake in Boothbay while owning and operating two restaurant businesses. Later in 1973, they moved to Lincoln Street in East Boothbay where they raised four children and lived out the remainder of their lives.

Joyce was a passionate educator, who touched many lives during her 46 year teaching career. She began teaching in 1960 at North Reading Middle School in Massachusetts. After moving to Maine, Joyce taught at Edgecomb Eddy School from 1980 to 1987, earned her master’s degree at Harvard in 1989 then taught at Boothbay Region High School until her retirement in June 2015.

Joyce was a scholar of world history and culture, and she used this in her teaching as a way to navigate and discuss current events with her students. She enjoyed developing curriculum that connected students to people, places, and historic events around the world. She hosted exchange teachers from Hawaii, Japan, China, and Thailand and would invite guest speakers from the community to talk to her students about places and experiences to bring real world context to her classroom. She cared about her students and developed a work study program with local businesses to foster relationships and to encourage career choices for them.

A tribute to Joyce has been posted on the Boothbay Region High School Facebook page.

Joyce was a founding member of the Knickerbocker Lake Association and the former Boothbay Performing Arts Council. She held annual subscriptions to Portland Stage, Maine State Music Theatre, Bowdoin Music Festival, and the Camden Conference, all of which she enjoyed attending with friends and family for over 25 years. She loved to listen to and engage in political debate, which she did with passion and ferocity given the topic. Friends, family, and colleagues sought her out to hear her well-informed, wise, and thoughtful opinion. She was smart, generous, had a great sense of humor, and would do just about anything for her family and friends; she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Henry A. Sirois, who passed away on Oct. 8, 2007. She is survived by her son, David A. Sirois, of Boothbay; daughter, Nicole A. Sirois, of San Francisco, Calif.; daughter, Alison J. Sirois, of East Boothbay; and daughter, Jessica L. Sirois, of Damariscotta. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was able to remain in her home with special care from family and several kind souls including Susan Page, Abby Frazel, Samantha McLellan, Jamie Simmerman, Kristine Moran, Sheila M. Ytac, and Beacon Hospice.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Boothbay Harbor Inn on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at noon for friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the Boothbay Sea and Science Center, P.O. Box 332, East Boothbay, ME 04544 ot boothbayseaandsciencecenter.org/support.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

