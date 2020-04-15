Joyce Elizabeth Parker Dexter was born on May 27, 1942 in Hartford, Conn., the first of two daughters born to George and Marjorie Parker. She passed away from complications due to Parkinson’s disease on April 14, 2020 at Chase Point in Damariscotta.

Joyce was happiest in her garden and spending time with her family, particularly in Southwest Harbor, where she spent many childhood summers. Joyce will be remembered by many for her kindness, compassion, and generosity to all those she encountered during her 50 years of living, working, and volunteering in the community, especially for the Miles Memorial Hospital League Thrift Store.

Joyce is survived by her son, Scott Stevenson of Cumberland; daughters, Sarah Matel and Jim of Round Pond, Meg Dexter of Arizona, and Mark Dexter and Gayle of Washington; six grandchildren; and sister, Judy VanderSalm of Worcester, Mass.

A private service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held later in the year in Southwest Harbor. Donations in Joyce’s memory can be made to your local food pantry or to the Miles Memorial Hospital League.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

