Joyce Ellen Humason, 92, of Alna, passed away in her sleep on the morning of Oct. 30, 2024, at St. Andrew’s Village in Boothbay Harbor. Born in Alna on Sept. 30, 1932, she was the daughter of Clarence and Avis (Hassan) Rankin.

Joyce grew up in Alna where she attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1949. In 1950, she met and married the love of her life, William Humason Jr. The couple moved to Massachusetts for a few years and had their only child, Stephen, before moving back to Alna to work and be closer to family.

Joyce had a variety of jobs until 1983, when she decided nursing was a more fulfilling career. She studied at Seton Hospital in Waterville and obtained her license and began working at Togus VA Hospital in Augusta.

She had many hobbies throughout her life: knitting, sewing, reading, gardening, and was a great cook. The specialty cakes she baked were as delicious to eat, as they were to look at.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William; two brothers, Clinton and Rudolph; sister, Mary; and several cousins and a niece.

She is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife, Bonnie; brother, Bradford; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Per her request there will be no service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com, or sending them directly to her family at: P.O. Box 502, Southport, ME 04576.

