Joyce Frances Richards passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, at Pen Bay Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Joyce was born on Oct. 7, 1944, in Waldoboro, the daughter of Raymond Burns Sr. and Jennie (Simmons) Burns. Joyce attended local schools.

Joyce babysat many children as well as her own grandchildren over the years, and she picked many a crab in her lifetime, and you would dare to find a shell.

She enjoyed crocheting, country music, word puzzles, and coloring. Joyce loved to go to lawn sales and shopping at Goodwill. She would only buy something if the bargain was the on-sale color of the week. She was prepared, always having whatever you might need.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Raymond Burns Jr., Chester Burns Sr., and Kenneth Burns Sr.; and her sister, Hazel Sargent. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Wright and husband, Norman; son, James Richards and his wife, Kimberly; daughter, Amy Brazier and her husband, Darrell; son, Normand Collamore; grandchildren, Jimmy and Alex Richards, and Nicholas Wright and wife, Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Taylah and Adalyn Richards, and Emma and Andrew Wright; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no services, the family will honor her privately next spring/summer.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

