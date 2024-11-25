Joyce Gleason Dodge, 92, of Pemaquid Beach, died at home with family by her side on Nov. 10, 2024. Originally from Connecticut, she more recently lived in Bedford, Belmont, and Lexington, Mass., spending winters in Siesta Key, Fla. Joyce moved to Belmont in the early 1960s where she met the love of her life, Jake Dodge. They were married in their home in Pemaquid Beach in May 1966.

Joyce spent much of her married life traveling with Jake for work-related trips, as well as pleasure trips with Jake and son, Keith. When not traveling, she did a great deal of volunteer work, helped raise her best friend Nancy Dodge’s daughters, Debbie and Kristie, and being an amazing cook, feeding family and friends more often than she probably wanted to. She and Jake loved to entertain and hosted most holidays and family events over the years.

She leaves behind Jake’s sons, John and Keith Dodge; grandsons, Jeff and Mike Dodge, and their families; her brother, Bob Gleason and his wife, Mary, and Bob’s sons, Noah and Erik, and their families; along with lifelong friend, Nancy Dodge, and her daughters, Debbie and Kristie Dodge. We all want to thank Sara Bullard who made it possible for Joyce to spend the last few summers in Pemaquid, and finally move back permanently last June. Her life was better because of Sara. Joyce, and her great sense of humor, will be missed!

Visiting hours will be held at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta, starting at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. A brief service will follow at 11:45 a.m., also at the funeral home. Weather permitting, burial will follow in the Harrington Cemetery in Bristol.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

