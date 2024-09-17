Joyce L. Benner, age 101, of Windsor and formerly of Waldoboro, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, peacefully with her daughter Kim by her side. Joyce was born in Waldoboro on March 4, 1923, the daughter of Millard and Lillian (Rosco) Creamer.

Joyce was co-owner of Benner’s Crabmeat for 30 years and previously worked for Country Manor Nursing Home.

She loved raising animals, gardening, hunting, and her favorites were playing beano and going to lawn sales. She will always be remembered for her delicious crabmeat and will be missed by many. She was a strong woman, a member of the Whitefield Lions Club, and had a way of taking care of everyone.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Madeline; brothers, Carl and Arthur; beloved husband, Alfred; and son, “Bobo” Malcolm Genthner.

She is survived by a son, Ronald Genthner and partner, Lois, of Waldoboro; daughters, Maureen Beaucage and husband, Brian, of Rochester, N.H., Sheila Bernier, of Sabattus, Kathleen Good, of Florida, and Kimberly Haskell and husband, Carleton, of Jefferson; sister-in-law, Ruth Benner, of Rockland; many nieces, nephews, and could boast many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren.

Joyce’s daughter, Kim, would like to extend a special thank-you to Shawnea, Peggy, and Jaimie, who made it possible for Joyce to be home near those who loved her. She was a special person, who had many wonderful stories to share and enjoyed driving until she was 97 years old.

There will be a celebration of life for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, from 1-4 p.m. at the Whitefield Lions Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce’s memory can be sent to the Whitefield Lions Club, reference “Keep Me Warm,” 66 Philips Road, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a story or condolence with the Benner family, please visit Joyce’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

