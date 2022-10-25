Joyce Marie (Morrison) Cyr, 84, of Millinocket, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side Oct. 20, 2022.

Joyce will forever be loved by her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. She had the ability to make friends quickly. After marrying the love of her life, Ken, they started a family together, raising three daughters. They enjoyed traveling the world together, and entertaining at their camp on Smith Pond year-round. Joyce was hard working. She worked at Great Northern Guest House and other business locations housekeeping in her early years. Later on she worked at Great Northern Paper Co. at the West Branch Shop as a night watchman where she retired after 25 years of service.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Susan Barnes, of Millinocket, and Teresa Eaton, of Benton. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Aaron Oakes and his wife, Tammy, Louise Oakes-Fortin and her husband, Coleman, Anthony Barnes, Justin Rogan, and Marie Barnes; eight great-grandchildren, Joshua Landry, Allessa Ingraham-Albert, Breanne Oakes, Owen, Emily, and Dillion Barnes, and Brooklyn and Kennedy Fortin; one great-great-granddaughter, Aura Dawn Landry; as well as many nieces and nephews, friends, and other beloved relatives.

Joyce was predeceased by the love of her life, Ken Cyr; daughter, Patricia (Cyr) Oakes; son-in-law, Larry Oakes; and 10 siblings, William, Roger and Ormond Guilow, Kenneth, Robert Gerald “Gene” Morrison and Walter Morrison Jr., Delphine Lapointe, Barbara Guiggy and Beatrice Rideout Montgomery.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.5 at the Faith Baptist Church, 244 Massachusetts Ave., Millinocket. All are welcome to join in the celebration.

It was Joyce’s wishes to not have a graveside burial.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

