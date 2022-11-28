Joyce P. Johnston, 95, passed away on the evening of Nov. 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family, at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor. Born in Damariscotta, on March 18, 1927, she was the daughter of Woodbury and Madeline (Murphy) Perry.

Joyce grew up in Damariscotta, attended local schools and attended Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. In her early working years, she was very proud to have been a nurse’s aide at Miles Memorial Hospital. She later worked as a bank teller, retiring from the First National Bank in 1988.

Joyce was a long-time member of the Damariscotta Baptist Church and was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved cooking, shopping, reminiscing about her past, and music, especially Irish music. Her greatest joy though, was spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Anson Johnston; a half-brother, Donald Perry; and a daughter-in-law, Betsy Johnston.

She is survived by her three sons, Malcolm Johnston, of Columbia, S.C., Wayne Johnston and his wife, Pat, of Nobleboro, and Craig Johnston and his wife, Trish, of Holliston, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Penny Jo, Joanna, Sydney, April, Stefanie, Andrew, and Christopher; sisters, Lorraine Bearce and Carolyn Thompson; half-sister, Diane Russell; step-sister, Sally Smith; as well as 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service for Joyce will be held at the Hillside Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with Malcolm. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the CLC Ambulance Service, 29 Piper Mill Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

