Judi Spears Toman Martin, 71, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 11, 2025.

A memorial service was held earlier this year. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 9 at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Route 126 in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Judi’s name may be made to the Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 208, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330. To view Judi’s full obituary or share condolences, please visit plummerfh.com.

