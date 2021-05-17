Advanced Search
Judith Abbott Service Announcement

at

A memorial service will be held for Judith Abbott, who passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, on Sunday, May 23 at 1 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, with an Eastern Star service.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

