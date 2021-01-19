Judith Alice (Benner) Seiders, of Whitefield, passed away at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Jan. 19, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Jan. 10, 2021.

Judy was born in Bristol on May 28, 1945 and was the daughter of Douglas R. Benner and Alice E. (Plummer) Benner. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1963, where she played basketball and softball.

Judy loved sports and thoroughly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play. If one of her children or grandchildren had a game, match, or production, you knew you could find her there cheering them on. She was her son’s biggest fan when he was racing at Wiscasset Speedway. Judy was an avid crafter and loved to sew and knit. Judy was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with each and every one of them. She had particularly fond memories of times spent vacationing on Damariscotta Lake and family trips to Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Raymond “Butch” P. Seiders Sr.; daughter, Karen A. Sawyer and husband Gary of Bristol; daughter, Krista L. Greenleaf and husband Peter of Boothbay; daughter, Kathie S. Beaulieu and husband Scott of Crestview, Fla.; grandchildren, Marshall, Dustin, and Nicholas Greenleaf, George Pottle, and Mason Woodman; great-grandchildren, Finley, Maia, Arlo, and Gavin Greenleaf, and Hailey Sawyer; and brother, Chester F. Benner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Norman L. Benner; and son, Mark R. Woodman.

There will be no funeral at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

