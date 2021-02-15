Judith Ann Abbott (Seiders) passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at the Knox Center in Rockland. Judy was born on Jan. 17, 1941 to Daniel and Helen Seiders of South Bristol.

Judy remained in South Bristol for the majority of her life, attending grade school and graduating from South Bristol High School. She became the first female bridge operator in Maine and worked for nearly 30 years with the Department of Transportation until her retirement in 2001.

Judy also worked alongside her husband, Harold, as an emergency medical technician for the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service. Judy was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Pogonia Chapter, South Bristol. Judy spent her free time enjoying all the sweeter things in life. She would never pass up the opportunity to spend the day exploring the state for a good yard sale and lunch out was always a must. She and her lifelong friend, Fran Lessner, were commonly found playing countless hours of card games, cribbage, or a game of bingo. She loved all things glittery and was well known for her love of fancy rings, a nice perfume, and perfectly done hair. Her laugh was infectious and a hug from Judy would change your whole day.

Judy and Harold were married for over 50 years and welcomed four children, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Judy and Harold absolutely adored their grandchildren and were typically found spoiling them in one way or another. Judy absolutely loved babies and being surrounded by the little ones in her life.

Judy is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Daniel Jr. and John; as well as her husband, Harold; and her son, Glenn.

Her legacy is carried on by her adoring family, which includes her children and their spouses, David and Jeannie Abbott, Robert and Sherry Abbott, and Denise and Michael Dawson; her grandchildren and their partners, David and Marcie Abbott, Laurie and Aaron Lamb, Katie and Kyle Spear, Mary and Kristoffer Hibbard, Noah Dawson and Norma Leeman, Sarah and Billy Montez, Eric and Alyssa Abbott, Jodi Becker, and Judi and Brandon Neild; and her siblings and their spouses, Francis and Gail Seiders, Gail Furbish, Nancy and Stan Caton, and Guy and Diane Seiders.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at Hall Funeral Home at a date to be announced.

Services are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

