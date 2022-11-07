Judith Ann (Benner) Gifford passed away her home on Nov. 6, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Judy was born on Jan. 3, 1944, in Damariscotta, the daughter of Murray Oscar Benner and Barbara Mildred Frazier. Judy attended local schools and graduated from Waldoboro High School.

Judy met and married Merle Gifford on April 8, 1963. They made their home in Waldoboro.

Judy worked at the Sproul Block for Senior Spectrum, did housekeeping jobs and cooked on the weekends and many odd jobs. She also managed the Waldoboro Laundromat for 30 years and she worked at the Moody’s Cabins.

She liked to read and listen to music, enjoying times with her family and cooking for others.

Judy is predeceased by her husband, Merle Gifford; and her parents, Murray and Barbara Benner. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Russell and her husband, Darren, of Winthrop; her sons, Mark Gifford and his wife, Marie, of Waldoboro, William Gifford, of Waterboro, and Murray Benner and wife, Wendy, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Dustin Seymour, C. J. Benner, A. J. Benner, Shelbea Benner, Dawn Gifford, and Joshua Dyer; and several great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond, Reverend Bob Bellows officiating.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Judith, or to share a story or picture, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

