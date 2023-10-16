Judith A. Collamore, 82, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side. Judith was born on Jan. 31, 1941, to Kenneth Seavey Elwell Jr. and Alda Bernadine (French) Elwell.

Judith grew up in Nobleboro and attended local schools. She was an alumni member of the Lincoln Academy class of 1959. Judith attended the University of Maine in Orono and proudly earned her bachelor’s degree in 1972. She began her teaching career at A.D. Gray in Waldoboro, with most of her 26 years as an educator teaching at Wiscasset Middle School in Wiscasset.

Judith was a past member of the Order of Eastern Star and was the past treasurer of the Elwell Annual Family Reunions. Judith also assisted the Girl Scout troop in Waldoboro.

Judith loved family gatherings, crossword puzzles, and traveling worldwide. Her family fondly remembers her as a talented cook.

Judith was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Jeffrey A. Elwell; sisters, Janice A. Silin and Jean A. Quintal; and sister in-law, Janet C. Elwell; and brother in-law, Bruce C. Miller.

Judith is survived by her husband of 65 years, Sherel T. Collamore; daughters, Teresa M. Magnusen and husband, David, of Whitefield, and Margaret E. Collamorecampbell and husband, Charles Campbell, of Waldoboro; granddaughter, Jocelyn A. Moody and husband, Aaron, of Anna, Texas; sisters, Julie A. Groves and partner, Jack Marchant, of Sugarloaf Key, Fla., Jo-Anne Anastos and husband, Nicholas, of Binghamton, N.Y., Joan A. Footer and husband, Stephen, of Bath, Joy A. Black and husband, Joseph, of Damariscotta, and Jodie A. Clark and husband, Joseph, of Newcastle; brothers, James A. Elwell, of Randolph, Jerry A. Elwell and wife, Sarah, of Newcastle, and Jerel A. Elwell and wife, Susan, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and sister in-law, Elsie M. Miller, of Waldoboro.

A private celebration of Judith’s life will be celebrated by the family at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro with a burial to follow at the German Protestant Cemetery in Waldoboro.

The family wishes to thank all the medical personnel who helped provide care.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Waldoboro Food Pantry, P.O. Box 692, Waldoboro, ME 04572 in Judith’s name.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

