Judith Hall Cheney, 74, of Pittsfield, N.H., died Feb. 10, 2022 at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, N.H. surrounded by her family. She was born on March 3, 1947 in Damariscotta, the daughter of James and Thelma Hall, of Damariscotta.

Judy grew up in Damariscotta and graduated from Lincoln Academy. She worked at Globe Manufacturing in Pittsfield for 40 years before she retired.

Judy was happiest surrounded by family, whether hosting a family gathering or splashing around in the pool with grandkids, and was always the first to help anyone who needed it. Aunt Judy was a favorite aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews and loved visiting them whenever she went down to Maine. She loved sewing, scrapbooking, and baking, and was renowned throughout the family for her giant trays of frosted Christmas cookies.

Judy is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Bruce; and her brother, Colin Hall, of Newcastle. She is survived by her brother, James Hall, of Damariscotta; her sister, Molly Oliver, of Newcastle; and her children, Bruce Jr. of Penacook, N.H., Lynn (Clem) Johnson of Newport, Vt., and Leigh (Steve) Donovan of Pembroke, N.H.; grandchildren, Heather Deane, Joshua (Jessica) Deane, Nicholas Donovan, and Samuel Donovan; great-grandchildren, Emma Breton, Sydnie Breton, and Kylee Burne; her great-grandchildren’s father, David Breton; and her neighbor Marty Boisvert.

Graveside services will be held in late spring at Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta.

