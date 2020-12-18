Judy Beck passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus where there is “fullness of joy and pleasures forevermore (Ps. 16:11)”, peacefully at home on Dec. 17, 2020. She was 81.

Judy was born May 4, 1939 in Waldoboro. She loved Jesus and her eternal hope rested in Him. She was the eighth of nine children born to Percy and Bertha Moody. She was a graduate of Waldoboro High School and she also received a degree from Fisher Junior College in Boston, Mass. where she studied to be a medical secretary. After college, she worked in Boston at Brigham & Women’s hospital. Most of her working career was spent as a waitress in various restaurants in Connecticut, but most notably she was a server and dining room manager at Moody’s Diner in Waldoboro. She loved her work, her co-workers and her family legacy.

She was the beloved wife of her husband Robert Arthur Beck for 59 years (60 this February), mother of four, grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 25. While raising her children, she sang in the choir of First Baptist Church in Enfield, Conn., taught junior high girl’s Sunday school, and led various Bible studies. She spent a few summers volunteering in the kitchen at Camp Northfield in Northfield, Mass.

Upon returning to Maine in 1987 she enjoyed being a part of the Schooner Town Cloggers and the Steppin’ Out Cloggers. She and Bob were regular attendees at North Nobleboro Baptist Church. She enjoyed walking the Florida beaches and collecting shells, playing card games, watching the Celtics… even better was watching her grandkids play sports, doing her nails and enjoying the summers on Damariscotta Lake by her pool with her kids and grandkids.

As a young woman she was part of the Waldoboro Trio. She and the other members of the trio won a trip to the Ted Mack radio show in New York City where they competed on the radio. She was featured in episode 5 of a 2013 documentary series produced about the East Coast of the United States. Episode 5 included Maine and a segment featuring Moody’s Diner. This has aired throughout Europe. A story was also written in 2011 for Yankee magazine featuring Judy entitled, “How do you keep smiling for 50 years?”

She is predeceased by her mother and father, Percy and Bertha Moody; infant daughter, Corinne Leora Beck; brothers, David, Dewey and Alvah Moody; sister, Nellie Jones; brothers-in-law, Bill Jones and Wayne Genthner; and sister-in-law, Dot Moody.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Arthur Beck of Nobleboro; daughter, Christine Reed and husband Mike of Nobleboro; son, Allan Beck and wife Sheri of Nobleboro; son, Dan Beck and wife Ruthie of Waldoboro; sister, Nancy Genthner of Waldoboro; brother, Harvey Moody and wife Jean of Nobleboro; brother, Warren Moody of Anderson, S.C.; sister, Debbie Bellows and husband Bob of Waldoboro; sister-in-law, Joan Moody of Waldoboro; sister-in-law, Dorothy Moody of Framingham, Mass.; sister-in-law, Georgetta Moody of Nobleboro; 14 grandchildren, Bethany Horsman and husband Justin of San Antonio, Tex., Leigha Carpenter and husband Jason of Northampton, Pa., Zachary Reed and wife Jessica of Milwaukee, Wis., Caleb Reed and wife Emma of Menomonee Falls, Wis., Hannah Reed and fiance Andrew Foerster of Nobleboro, Josiah Reed of Nobleboro, Asa Reed of Nobleboro, Levi Reed of Nobleboro, Andrew Beck and wife Alyssa of Union, Aaron Beck and wife Amber of Nobleboro, Allison Ludlow and husband Bobby of Linton, Ind., Nathan Beck and wife Jess of Appleton, Noelle Wells and husband Adam of Elizabethtown, Pa., and Noah Beck and wife Alexus of Twentynine Palms, Calif.; and 25 great-grandchildren, Emma, Reagan, Ava, Elsie, Abraham, Asher, Lucas, Gilbert, Piper, Kinsy, Brody, Jameson, Oakley, Adaline, Claire, Mila, James, Aiden, Rileigh, Asher, Anne, Lucy, Simon, Ethan, and Aubree.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to either Joni and Friends (a disability ministry) P.O. Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-3333, joniandfriends.org; or Camp Northfield, 96 Wanamaker Road, Northfield, MA 01360, campnorthfield.com.

Friends are welcome to a walk-through visitation at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro (71 Grace Ave., Waldoboro) on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 5-7 p.m. A private family burial will be held at the Rural Cemetery in Waldoboro.

A memorial service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held in the late spring/early summer of 2021.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

