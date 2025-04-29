Judith “Judy” Leona Paton, 81, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband Stan by her side on April 26, 2025. Born on April 16, 1944 in Lynn, Mass., Judy was the daughter of Donald and Leona (Gould) Crowell. When she was just a year old, her family moved to Unity where her journey began.

A graduate of Unity-Freedom High in 1962, Judy shared many fond memories with her classmates, including her future husband, Stan. Her love for learning never ceased; she continued to broaden her horizons with a few college courses from the University of Maine at Augusta.

Judy’s career spanned various roles, ranging from her time at Hathaway Shirt in Waterville to her work at Morgan’s Mill in Union. However, her most defining professional chapter was as co-owner and treasurer/clerk of the Paton Agency, Inc., a real estate appraisal agency she proudly ran with Stan for 43 years before retiring at the age of 75.

In her free time, Judy found joy in the art of crocheting, crafting over 1,000 winter hats, which she generously donated to school children in need. She had a green thumb for gardening and delighted in exploring northern New England with Stan and their beloved cousins, Nancy and Roger. No weekend was complete without a dose of old TV westerns or some captivating Brit-box mysteries.

Judy was deeply involved in her community. As a project leader for the 4-H Club, Sunday school teacher at the Waldoboro Methodist Church, and an active participant in the Parent Resource Center in Damariscotta, she made a lasting impact on the lives of many. Her dedication to helping others was recognized in 1991 when she received a volunteer certificate signed by Governor John McKernan for her work with the center. Judy also held a special place in the Medomak Jaycee Woman’s Club as a charter member and past president.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, Lawrence (Dusty) and Arthur (Butch).

Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Stanley Paton; her sons, Ron and Tim Paton; her daughter, Sarah Brann; her brother, Don Crowell and wife, Wanda; her sister, Alnetta Levesque and husband, Peter; and her cherished grandchildren, Brody, Dante, Andrew, Emily, Abby, Jamie, and Alex. In addition, she leaves behind many cousins and relatives from the Paton family, all of whom share treasured memories with Judy.

A memorial service will be held later this summer, during which family and friends will gather to celebrate Judy’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Judy’s memory to the Waldoboro Public Library, P.O. Box 768, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Maine Health and the hospice care team, whose support made Judy’s final days more comfortable both in the hospital and at home.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Paton family, visit Judy’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

