Judith Rauh Falk, 88, died in her home on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she graduated from Walnut Hills High School, then Wellesley College with honors.

Judy’s love of the outdoors was fostered by eight years at Camp Vega in Maine, becoming a state-sponsored Junior Maine Guide. Judy married David Falk in 1958. She earned a master’s in public administration (Boston University, 1960) and a master’s in mental health (Johns Hopkins, 1979).

Judy lived in Washington from 1963 until her death except for two years in Lima, Peru, where she worked in family planning and a pre-kindergarten in a low-income barriada.

In Washington, Judy held staff positions in Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, pioneering services for teens, followed by Board membership. She shared a Washingtonian of the Year Award in 1984 for starting a center for disadvantaged DC youth. As a LISCW, Judy conducted a private psychotherapy practice for 15 years.

In 1991, Judy purchased their home on a fresh water lake in Nobleboro where she developed a native plant garden.

Judy is survived by her husband, three children, and four grandchildren. Interment is private, to be followed by a celebration of Judy’s life on May 24 in Washington, D.C. Contributions to Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington are welcome.

