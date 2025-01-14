Judi Spears Toman Martin, 71, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 11, 2025.

Born on July 12, 1953, Judi was a graduate of Hall-Dale High School in 1971. She pursued a career in healthcare, graduating from Augusta General Hospital’s School of Radiologic Technology in 1973. Judi devoted 39 years of her life to working in radiation oncology at the Harold Alfond Cancer Care Center at Maine General Medical Center, where she was a respected member of the medical community.

A committed member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, Judi was also involved in many local organizations, serving as the secretary for the Jefferson Food Pantry, and known as the “can lady” and as the treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 216 as “Uncle Judi” of Jefferson for several years. She was an active member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and took pride in supporting her community.

Judi’s passions included bowling, traveling, shopping with her granddaughter Tally, birdwatching, cooking, gardening, and camping and fishing with her grandchildren. She enjoyed relaxing on her screened porch with friends and spent many happy hours on road trips to casinos and Florida with her husband. Above all, Judi treasured time spent with her family and friends, traveling, and celebrating life’s moments.

Judi will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and the deep love she held for her family and friends. Her presence will be missed by all who knew her.

Judi was predeceased by her parents, Merville “Curley” Spears and Shirley Decoster Spears; her first loving husband and father of her children, Patrick A. Toman; her brother, William Spears; and her goddaughter, Amanda Knight.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Raymond Martin; son, Daryn Toman and his companion, Bobbi Barrows; daughter, Brea Hatch and her husband, Dan; stepchildren, Susan Blagdon and her husband, John, Michelle Condon and her husband, Ben, and Kristen Horak and her husband, Daryl.

She was also a cherished grandmother to Tally Benner and her companion, Branden Lee, Drake Toman and his companion, Haylee Gagnon, Brandon Condon and his wife, Rachel, Bradley Condon and his companion, Jenna Libby, Josh Zayac and his wife, Mackenzie, Tyler Leet and his wife, Roxanne, and Alex Leet. As well as great-grandmother to George, Kaylee, Jackson, Charlotte, Everett, and the anticipated Everett Lee, due in March 2025. Judi is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Connecticut and Maine.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330. In lieu of flowers a donation in Judi’s name may be made to the Jefferson Food Pantry, 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson, ME 04348. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

