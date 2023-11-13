Judy B. Sipple, 65, of Whitefield, passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 22, 1958, a daughter of William and Grace (Rains) Walker. She was raised in Dayton, Ky. In 1992 she met her life partner, Ian Heppel, and in 2002 they moved to Maine.

Judy had a very big heart and loved dancing, gardening, fishing, riding motorcycles, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by father, William Walker; one sister, Alma Lenney; stepfather, Robert Sumpter; and mother, Grace Sumpter; and her life partner, Ian Heppel.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Melissa Bachelder and her husband, Matt, of Edgecomb; her son, Micheal Morris, of Whitefield; two brothers, Jimmy Walker and Bill Walker; two sisters-in-law, Carol Walsh and Linda Heppel; two brothers-in-law, Charlie Heppel and Eddie Heppel; and partner, Craig Lenfestey.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

