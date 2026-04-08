Judy C. Heath, 84, of Albion, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2026 with her family and best friend at her side.

Born Nov. 30, 1941, she is survived by brother, Robert Gilman Jr.; daughter, Sheena Albright; son, Tracy Duplissa; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even some great-great-grandchildren.

She lived most of her life in Whitefield, which she always spoke of as home, regardless of where she was presently living. She lived eight years at the Flatiron in Augusta where she had many wonderful friends she cooked for and considered family to her.

Judy loved to cook more than about anything with gardening a close second. She could never cook for one person and if you came to her home she was going to feed you.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at the Whitefield Union Hall from 1-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Whitefield Union Hall restoration committee. Her one dream was to see the beloved hall restored to its original beauty.

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