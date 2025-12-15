Judy Marie (Taylor) Johnson, 64, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Dec. 11, 2025 after a courageous four-year struggle with cancer.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1961, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and was the daughter of John Taylor and Carol (Dial) Taylor. She married the love of her life, Alan Johnson, with whom she shared many years of companionship and support.

Judy spent her life devoted to her family, and the work she took pride in throughout the years. She valued her home, her loved ones, and the quiet moments she shared with them.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Johnson; and her children, Jeremiah, MarKessa Jeré and her husband, Joe, Roman and his wife, Sandy, and Zakia. She was a proud grandmother to Ethan, Delilah, Cassidy, Logan, Mylo, Emma, and Therin.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

