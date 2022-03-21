Julia Jeanette Niedhamer (née Murnan) who was born Sept. 1, 1923, to Olivia Stacey Murnan and John Martin Murnan of Cincinnati, Ohio, has passed from this earth on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the age of 98.

Jule, as she was known to friends and family, was the youngest of Olivia and John’s six children. She married Charles Anthony (Charlie) Niedhamer in 1946. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Ann, son-in-law, Paul, and two grandchildren, Brendan, of New York and Olivia, of Vermont.

Jule lived a full life of love and friendship. Raised during the Depression, she graduated high school in two years to help support her family with her skills as a seamstress. In her 20s, she left the clothing industry and began her career as a bank teller, which she continued throughout her life. It was at the bank where she met Lil Supe, the two women would remain best friends for over 80 years. She enjoyed various crafts, trips to the racetrack and casino and card games which she played to win.

Her life’s journey took her from Cincinnati, to Virginia, to retirement in Florida with Charlie and then as a widow to New York and to her final home with Julie and Paul and Newcastle. In each of these places, she embraced new friends and adventures with joy. The highlight of her life has been the love of her grandchildren of whom she was most proud.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Patrick’s Church in Newcastle on Wednesday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Following the service, a memorial with festivities will be held at Paul and Julie Tenan’s home in Newcastle. The family kindly requests that you RSVP to the reception by sending an email to chunt@hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maine Health, Rockland, mainehealth.org./MaineHealth-Care-at-Home/Ways-To-Give/Online-Donation or they may be sent via mail to The Sussman House, 40 Anchor Dr., Rockport, ME 04856 to thank the palliative care and hospice staff who showed Jule and her family compassion, professional expertise and love as they ministered to her, or to a charity of your choice in her name.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences for Julia, or to share a story or picture, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

