Juliette Nichols Williams, 87, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 1, 2026 at the Sussman House in Rockport. She was attended by her daughter, Hilary and son-in-law, Darryn.

Juliette was born on Jan. 17, 1939, the daughter of Arthur R. Nichols and Maud (Molatch) Nichols, of Waterbury Conn. She was raised in Waterbury and attended Bunker Hill and St. Margaret’s-McTernan schools.

After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design, Juliette moved to San Francisco, Calif. where she worked at Arthur G. McKee as a drafter. While there, she met her husband James Crawford Williams, a chemical engineer. They married in Woodbury, Conn. on July 1, 1971 and returned to work at Bechtel in San Francisco.

In 1974, their daughter Hilary was born in Orinda, Calif. In 1977, the small family moved to Louisville, Ky. and then moved to Waterbury, Conn. to be near Juliette’s family. When Hilary began attending school, Juliette returned to work as a drafter, first at M.J. Daly in Waterbury and then at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceutical in Danbury, Conn.

In 2015, Juliette moved to Nobleboro to be close to Hilary’s family. She loved taking care of her little one-story house and promptly made lots of friends through activities at the YMCA. One constant in her life were the round robin Mahjongg games she played at friends’ homes over the years. A lifelong artist, Juliette expressed her creativity with many handmade quilts for friends and family.

“Grammy J,” as her grandchildren called her, attended all of their games, plays, award ceremonies, and concerts; she loved watching them perform. As a Senior Buddy at Nobleboro Central School, she was delighted to visit and exchange letters with all the children she spent time with over the years.

Juliette is survived by her brother, Daniel Nichols; her daughter, Hilary Williams Petersen; son-in-law, Darryn Petersen; and her grandchildren, Scott and Isobel Petersen.

A celebration of life will take place in June.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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