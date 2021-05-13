June L. (Black) Conley, of Augusta, passed away at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation – Glenridge Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She was 84 years old.

Ms. June was born at Augusta General Hospital Oct. 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Carroll and Florence (Martin) Black. She lived in Augusta for most of her life.

June graduated from Cony High School in 1954 and was an active saxophone player in bands of Augusta. She played in the high school band, jazz band and the American Legion Band. She was a member of the Cony High School “Hot Rod” Club. She liked her cars.

June was a dedicated State of Maine employee for many years. During her years of service, she worked as a Medical Secretary at AMHI, Department of Labor, Bureau of Public Improvements and she retired as an Administrative Secretary to the Commissioner of Agriculture.

June is survived by her daughter, Jane M. Hewett and her husband, Ernest P. Hewett III of Winthrop; her grandchildren, John M. Burnham of Germantown, Md., Daisy M. Savoy of Readfield and June K. Raymond of Augusta; her great-grandchildren, Brendan, Julianne, Arthur, KayLee and Cassandra, Danny and Ashton; her great-great grandsons, Joseph and Adam; and her nephew, Norman Black.

In addition to her parents, June is predeceased by her brothers, Martin and Fillmore Black.

A graveside committal service will be held Friday, May 28 at 1 p.m. in the Old German Protestant Lutheran Cemetery in Waldoboro. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, face masks and social distancing will be required.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

