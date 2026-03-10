June Pauley, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and steadfast friend, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2026 at the age of 77. Born on Sept. 6, 1948 to Merritt and Helmi (Lampinen) Abbott, June was a warm and generous soul who possessed a rare ability to make everyone she met feel cherished.

June grew up in Boothbay Harbor and later moved to Waldoboro, where she attended Waldoboro High School. She found great pride and satisfaction in her professional life, dedicating more than 30 years to G.T.E. Sylvania. Her legendary work ethic was punctuated by a remarkable streak of perfect attendance awards year after year, a true testament to her reliability and disciplined nature.

While her dedication to her career was admirable, June’s heart belonged to her people. She was a woman in constant, joyful motion. Whether she was popping in on a neighbor down the street or traveling to Florida to visit her daughter and grandchildren, June was always on the go. She was most at home wherever there was a hot pot of coffee and a friendly conversation to be had; her regular visits and easy laughter will be deeply missed by the many circles she moved through.

June was predeceased by her husband, Jack O. Pauley; her brother, Eino Abbott; and her sister, Viola Hoch.

She is survived by her siblings: Nancy Post and her husband, Henry, of Waldoboro, Senja Baker, of Nobleboro, Pam Thibodeau and her husband, Robert, of Warren, John Abbott and his wife, Cathy, of Waldoboro, and Deborah Turner and her husband, Dale, of Waldoboro. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law and special friend, Julie French and her husband, John, of Camden.

Her legacy continues through her children: Lisa Dow and her husband, Dana, of Waldoboro, Kathy Foster and her husband, David, of Parrish, Fla., and Jason Pauley and his wife, Kimberly, of Auburn; and her stepchildren: Kim Pauley and her husband, Brad Thomas, of Westbrook, Scott Pauley and his wife, Cheryl, of St. George, Kathy Pauley, of Liberty, Ruth Dodd, of Belmont, and Karen Heal and her husband, Bill, of Warren.

June also leaves behind a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly and will forever cherish her memory.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, at 71 Grace Ave. in Waldoboro.

As we remember June, let her boundless love, her passion for life, and her gift for making others feel seen, inspire us all to do the same.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Pauley family, please visit June’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

