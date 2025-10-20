June “Sandy” (Sandell) Sarmanian, of Wells and formerly Edgecomb, and Lexington and Northborough, Mass., passed away on Oct. 14, 2025. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack (Hagop) Sarmanian; and devoted mother of David Sarmanian and his wife, Donna, and Julie Sarmanian and her fiancée, Arra Zeytoonian.

She was the cherished grandmother of Nicholas Sarmanian and Samuel Sarmanian; loving sister of Lynne Carbone and her husband, Dick, and John Sandell and his wife, Grace; loving sister-in-law of Esther Stepanian and her late husband, Stephen, JoAnn Janjigian and her husband, Dick, and the late Peter Sarmanian and his wife, Agnes.

Auntie Sandy, called Aunt June as well, is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sandy will also be missed by her circle of friends and neighbors, from Downeast Maine to Massachusetts and beyond.

Sandy passed away in the loving embrace of her son, David and daughter, Julie.

Sandy’s drive to help others was borne in community and civic activities. Volunteerism found her driving seniors in need around the town of Lexington for the FISH program and delivering Meals-on-Wheels for 16 years in Lincoln County. Sandy’s commitment to future generations lay in her successful annual plant sale for The Garden Club of Wiscasset, with funding garden club scholarships for seniors heading to college.

Graduating from the Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing, Sandy began her career as a perioperative registered nurse with eventual leadership of a respiratory rehabilitation unit. Sandy and her husband Jack were antique dealers, enjoying the thrill of the hunt discovering artifact testaments to our country’s history. Serving on the Board of Directors for a local savings bank rounded out her professional endeavors.

Sandy was a master gardener and landscaper. She graced the earth with acres of gardens attracting pollinators and people alike. Guests and gardeners tour the soil and seed transformed into botanical beds flowing to the Sheepscot River. A steward of nature, birds flock to her gardens and fill them with birdsong.

An enthusiastic host, family and friends gathered around Sandy and Jack’s homes to celebrate all of life’s milestones, savoring her extensive culinary repertoire and sharing in her easy laugh.

Sandy’s love of life and family was the greatest gift bestowed. Sandy is felt in the now dormant plants rustling in autumn winds and her beauty will be reminded at each springtime blossom.

Funeral service will be at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472 on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, immediately prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. James Armenian Church, in Watertown, Mass. or Safe Haven Humane Society, in Wells.

Cemetery services are private.

