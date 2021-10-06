Kali Anne Loubier, 45, died unexpectedly Sept. 29, 2021, in Warren. She was born Oct. 20, 1975, in Haverhill, Mass. to Leon Loubier and Linda Asadorian. Kali grew up in Pembroke, N.H., and attended local schools. She moved to Maine in 1995 and lived there for the remainder of her life.

She enjoyed reading, four-wheeling, gardening, and was always happiest and most content when spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving and caring person who would always help others when she was able. She was adventurous and kind hearted.

She was predeceased by her parents; her best friend, Peter Brackett; and by her boyfriend, Jason Fogg.

She is survived by three daughters, Kianna Santos and boyfriend, Jonathan Barnes of Wiscasset; Karissa Asadorian and partner, Tia Lamasters of Auburn; and Kasidee Brackett and partner, Alexis Landry of Lewiston; her grandchildren, Camden Gordon, of Wiscasset, Madison Glidden and Aurora Brackett, of Augusta with Shauna Brackett, and Emma Lamaster of Auburn; niece, Kamaryn Brackett; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Kali’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

