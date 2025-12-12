Kara Nicole Overmiller, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2025. Kara grew up in Woolwich and most recently lived in Waldoboro.

Kara had a special light that she brought to the world and shared with those around her, always putting others first with her huge heart. Her smile could light up a room, and her positive energy was something people were drawn to.

Her greatest loves were her fiancé, Travis Walter Weed, whom she was eagerly planning to wed, and her nephew, Brody Overmiller, whom she loved fiercely. Our biggest and most cherished memories are of times with Kara and Brody together.

Kara experienced many health issues throughout her short life but always had a positive attitude about the future and was looking forward to her upcoming wedding and spending time with her family for the holidays.

Kara is survived by her mother and stepfather, Valerie and Ross Harrington; father, Darrell Overmiller and partner, Robin Taylor; fiancé, Travis Walter Weed; brothers, Kevin Overmiller and partner, Meg Smith, and Joey Brown and wife, Shannon; stepsisters, Lydia and Emily Harrington; and nephews, Brody Overmiller and Grayson Brown; along with her maternal grandmother, Elsie Libby; and paternal grandmother, Pat Adams and husband, Steve; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family who will all miss her tremendously.

A remembrance gathering, with a time for family and friends to share memories and say goodbye, will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider making a donation to the Hanger Foundation, supporting the prosthetic community.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

