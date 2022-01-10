Karen Ann McCubbin, 69, of Bristol, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. Karen was born in Lawrence, Mass., on May 15, 1952, to Charles R. McCubbin and Genevieve A. (Flynn) McCubbin.

She was a physical therapist in Lincoln County for almost 30 years. She will be remembered as much for her skill and iron will, as her mischievous laughter and terms of endearment.

The life of the party, she was also just as happy at home on the back porch with a book.

Karen is survived by her two daughters, Jesse Cummings, of Portland, and Lily Cummings, of Berlin, Germany; her sister, Eileen Kenny and husband, James, of Haverhill, Mass.; her brother, Richard McCubbin and wife, Susan, of North Andover, Mass.; and her ex-husband, William Cummings, of New Harbor.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at The 1812 Farm, 1297 Bristol Road, Bristol. All are welcome – don’t forget to bring your stories.

Flowers can be sent to The 1812 Farm. Donations in her name may be made to your preferred charity.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

