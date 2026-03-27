Karen E. Giles, 57, of Edgecomb, passed suddenly at home on Thursday, March 19, 2026. She was born in Boothbay Harbor on July 24, 1968 to Malcolm and Dorothy Giles.

Achieving her dreams meant continual education and growth throughout her life. The Eddy School and Wiscasset High School created the base of her schooling, followed by an associate’s degree in commercial illustration from Cazenovia College and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and fine studio art from the University of Maine at Augusta.

She lived on dreams and determination, on undiluted perseverance, and belief. And when a path hit stone, she chiseled.

Lifelong learning was one of Karen’s primary passions. The homeschooling of her son, Colt Seigars, was the driving force behind her leadership in the STEAM and youth robotics communities in Maine for more than 20 years. Karen helped many children and adolescents find opportunities and uncover skills that helped them achieve their goals.

Throughout her life, she was involved in the Maine Equine community, from her early years in Pony Club, to teaching therapeutic riding lessons out of her own farm. In recent years, she worked with the UMaine 4-H youth extension, teaching kids about farming, agriculture, and caring for animals.

Karen’s love of animals and caring personality touched all who met her. She always encouraged people to pursue their dreams, to persevere through adversity, and to always see the art and beauty in life.

Karen was predeceased by her parents, Malcolm and Dorothy Giles.

She is survived by her son, Colt Seigars and his partner, Brooke Bolduc, the joys of her life and inspiration for supporting youth through all walks of life. She is also survived by her sister, Amy Donohue; brothers, Brian Giles, Bruce Giles, and Mike Giles; nieces, Ashley Giles, Kate Donohue, Heather Overlock, and Alicia Drake; nephews, Nathan Giles, Aric Giles, Parker Giles, and Cooper Giles; as well as a large extended family.

A celebration of life will be held in late spring/early summer – after mud season.

In lieu of flowers, Karen’s family is requesting any support to go toward the future care of her three beloved horses, Ishtah, Saphira, and Mocareo, who will be living their best lives at the Outland Farm & Brewery in Pittsfield. They have been unbelievably kind and supportive. A fundraising page is available at gofund.me/bf3a21654.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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