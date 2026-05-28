A celebration of life for Karen Giles, who passed away on March 19, 2026, will be held at 2 p.m. on June 13, 2026 at Sweet Meadow, at 58 Maplewood Lane in Durham. Karen was authentic and very much lived in the moment, something we all admired and some of the many things we loved about her. In keeping with her outlook and personality, this celebration will be casual in food, dress, and atmosphere. Please come to share your love of our Mom, sister, cousin, colleague, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, Karen’s family is requesting any support to go toward the future care of her three beloved horses, Ishtah, Saphira, and Mocareo, who will be living their best lives at the Outland Farm & Brewery in Pittsfield. They have been unbelievably kind and supportive. A fundraising page is available at gofund.me/bf3a21654.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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