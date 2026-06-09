Karen K. Carr (nee Schneider), aka bigK, K-ster, the K One, passed to star dust peacefully on June 4, 2026, at the grand age of 84, at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle. She was surrounded by loving family during her transition.

Karen was born in Belleville, Ill. on Dec. 7, 1941. For those who knew her, she fancied reminding you that “my mother dropped the bomb.” She grew up in the heartland of farm country in Southern Illinois riding horses, swimming during the hot summers, eating homegrown almost everything, and getting into trouble. She was a vivacious, smart, beautiful, and fun-loving character. Karen attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where she majored in advertising and journalism.

Karen retired to Maine in 2003 to be closer to her daughter. She quickly fell in love with Maine; the natural beauty, the ocean air, the kind people, the arts scene, and of course the seafood. She enjoyed walking and shopping in downtown Damariscotta, reading a good book, and savoring an afternoon glass of white wine.

Karen was preceded by her father and mother, Eugene and LaVern (nee Germaine) Schneider.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Beth (Robert) Harter, of Charlotte, N.C. and their children, Sarah and Ben. She is also survived by her son, Jon (Michelle) Carr, of Apex, N.C. and her two beloved grandsons, Garrett and Chandler; her son, Patrick (Angela) Carr, of Old Hickory, Tenn.; and her daughter, Shannon Carr (Mark Ward), of Bristol.

Karen lived at The Lincoln Home since 2010, where she was welcomed into a warm and loving family of staff and residents alike, and for this the Carr and Harter families extend our eternal gratitude. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Beacon Hospice, who thoughtfully and compassionately took part in Karen’s care during the last few months that we had with her.

A celebration of Karen’s life will take place at The Lincoln Home this summer; the event will be posted on The Lincoln Home’s Facebook page. If you would like to make a gift in memory of Karen, please donate to The Lincoln Home at lincoln-home.org/donate or at 22 River Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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