A memorial service for Karl James Marean, of Wiscasset, who died May 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, 28 High St., Wiscasset.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.

