Karl James Marean, 76, of Hooper Street, Wiscasset, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor.

He was born in Boston, Mass. on June 11, 1945, a son of Parker Endicott and Elizabeth Mary (James) Marean Jr.

He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn and Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston. He married his former wife, Margaret Landis, on Oct. 14, 1967. Karl was a sailor of the high seas, a self-employed entrepreneur in various endeavors, and a boat builder.

He enjoyed photography, music, woodworking, boating, sailing, and joking.

He is survived by two sons, Sean D. Marean, of Bangor, and Daniel J. Marean and his wife, Melissa, of Newton, Mass.; one daughter, Laura K. Marean, of Melrose, Mass.; and three grandchildren, Jack, Caroline, and Parker. He is also survived by one sister, Elizabeth M. Mueller, and her husband, Marc, of Yarmouth; one brother, Paul M. Marean and his wife, Kathleen J. McDormand, of Reading, Mass.; one sister-in-law, Clary H. Marean, of Wiscasset, the widow of Parker E. Marean III; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Historic New England at hisotricnewengland.org/get-involved/donate/.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

