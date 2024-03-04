Katelynd M. Scofield

On Feb. 28, heaven gained an angel. It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Katelynd Scofield, a loving mother, compassionate wife, wonderful daughter, and friend.

Katelynd grew up in Jefferson and graduated from Lincoln Academy. Right out of high school Katelynd worked for the family business, Peaslee’s Quick Stop, where she worked closely with her grandfather, Forest Peaslee Jr. Growing up Katelynd was a wonderful child, fun, loving, and mature for her age. She lived life to the fullest, enjoying family vacations as a child to Florida, Oregon, and Tennessee with her grandparents, mom, dad, brother, and sister. Katelynd brought so much joy to her parents and loved spending time with her mom, Kelly.

Thomas and Katelynd married on Sept. 17, 2016, and have four beautiful children, Konner, Jace, Carter, and Isaac. Katelynd’s desire to be a mother started very young when her mom and dad asked her what she wanted to be when she was older, and her response was “a mommy.” Thomas and Katelynd’s solid foundation of faith and love carries onto their children where the boys attend Coastal Christian School, Awana, and Sunday services at Waldoboro Baptist Church, and just recently Windsor Christian Fellowship.

Katelynd was a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed making memories with her boys, enjoyed baking, finding new healthy and nutritious recipes to try, and gardening. Her desire was to do her best and provide the best for her family. Katelynd would always lend a listening ear and would try and help anyone she could. Her selfless dedication to helping others was humbling and a blessing.

Katelynd spent many mornings drinking coffee and reading scripture to start the day. Her joy was speaking God’s truth and preaching to those who would listen. Her testimony included Romans 12:2: “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

She is predeceased by her grandfathers, Edward Ward and Forest Peaslee Jr.

Katelynd is survived by her husband, Thomas Scofield; children, Konner, Jace, Carter, and Isaac; mother, Kelly Peaslee; and father, Jamie Peaslee; siblings, Kelsey Smith and Hayden Peaslee; grandmothers, Patricia Jayroe and Linda Peaslee; as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins whom she loved very much.

A celebration of Katelynd’s life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following the service at the Waldoboro Baptist Church, 71 Grace Ave., in Waldoboro. There will be a burial following the reception at Fairview Cemetery in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by going to gofundme.com and searching “Katelynd Scofield.” Donations made will go to future expenses for Konner, Jace, Carter, and Isaac.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Katelynd or to share a story or picture, please visit Katelynd’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

